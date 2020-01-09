NASA Planets

And this could show up in those high school science classes one day... nasa scientists have discovered what amounts to a new mini-solar system..

What's being called the trappist one system has 7 planets roughly the same size of earth orbiting a dwarf star... scientist say they'll have to study the planet's atmosphere before they can determine whether or not the planets could support some form of life... "it's significant again because this is the first planetary system that's had this many rocky planets found in one system.

So with seven planets in one system around one star, that suggests we have lots and lots of planets in our galaxy.

We're thinking now that we probably have more planets in our galaxy than we do stars, because at least every star has a planet, and maybe even more than one planet."

