Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA Planets

NASA Planets

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
NASA PlanetsScientists have discovered what amounts to a new mini-solar system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NASA Planets

And this could show up in those high school science classes one day... nasa scientists have discovered what amounts to a new mini-solar system..

What's being called the trappist one system has 7 planets roughly the same size of earth orbiting a dwarf star... scientist say they'll have to study the planet's atmosphere before they can determine whether or not the planets could support some form of life... "it's significant again because this is the first planetary system that's had this many rocky planets found in one system.

So with seven planets in one system around one star, that suggests we have lots and lots of planets in our galaxy.

We're thinking now that we probably have more planets in our galaxy than we do stars, because at least every star has a planet, and maybe even more than one planet."

Maybe even more than one planet."

Since last spring, a total of seven new planets have been discovered... stinger wx



Recent related news from verified sources

NASA's Webb will seek atmospheres around potentially habitable exoplanets

NASA's Webb will seek atmospheres around potentially habitable exoplanetsBaltimore MD (SPX) Feb 06, 2020 This month marks the third anniversary of the discovery of a...
Space Daily - Published

How ESA-NASA's Solar Orbiter beats the heat

How ESA-NASA's Solar Orbiter beats the heatGreenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 05, 2020 When Solar Orbiter launches on its journey to the Sun, there's one...
Space Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hexexpert

Amar RT @NASA: A major advance in understanding how planets formed: analysis indicates the two parts of Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth were once se… 2 minutes ago

OmglolU

Aki Paloheimo RT @NASAJPL: If we see farther, it’s because we stand on the shoulders of giants. From new planets next door to some of the most distant… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Where You Can Find Winter Wonderlands Beyond Earth [Video]Where You Can Find Winter Wonderlands Beyond Earth

Wintry conditions aren't exclusive to us Earthlings.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone [Video]NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone

WASHINGTON — NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or 'TESS' mission, devised to specifically find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars has identified TOI 700 d as a potential candidate..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.