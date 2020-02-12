Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says

MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says

MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says

MGM Resorts International says the company's CEO is stepping down before his contract expires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says

DOWN.JIM MURREN - HAS BEEN WITHM-G-M RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -FOR MORE THAN 12 YEARS.HIS DECISION - COMING BEFOREHIS CONTRACT EXPIRES..THE COMPANY SAYS HE WILL STAYUNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED.YOU CAN CHECK OUT A NEW PIECEOF ART DEDICATED TO KOBE BRYANT




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MGM Resorts says the show 'Tournament of Kings' will not clo [Video]MGM Resorts says the show "Tournament of Kings" will not clo

As rumors circulate that the Excalibur's Tournament of Kings show may meet its end, MGM Resorts is speaking out. The company says their show isn't going anywhere.

Credit: KLAS Las Vegas, NVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.