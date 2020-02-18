Comedians To Headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Global  

Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj will be cracking jokes at the annual media shindig, welcoming the return of its traditional comic format.
White House correspondents’ dinner returns to comedic roots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedians are making their return to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner...
Seattle Times - Published


