Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama&apos;s vacated U.S. Senate seat.

Colette Luke has more.
Trump goes on clemency spree, and the list is long

Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich and pardons ex-NYPD commissioner Bernie...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



