Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:23s - Published Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat. Colette Luke has more.

