'There's no chance of rain': Google doesn't know the weather in Australia

Apparently, Goggle Nest didn't seem to know that Sydney was struck by a massive storm on Tuesday (February 18).

The hilarious clip documents an Australian woman asking her smart home device for the weather forecast and Google replies, "Right now there is no chance of rain." The woman then shows torrential rain outside her home, as lightning strikes the sky before she jokes, "I don't know google, seems a bit wrong to me." The video was posted to Twitter with the caption: "I think Google’s algorithms are a bit off." The filmer, Maggie, told Newsflare: "I thought I heard some rain, so I asked Google since I didn't hear about any rain forecast.

My mum opened the door and saw the lightning so I asked Google again, just to confirm... they were definitely wrong.

"It was a really quick but severe storm that lasted around 40 minutes.

"Was a beautiful crazy lit sky but the funny thing is, it disappeared as quickly as it came in." Thunderstorm slammed into Sydney on Tuesday bringing torrential rain, lightning, hail and over 100 km/h winds.