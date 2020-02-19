LGBTQ Organizations On Staten Island Say They Can't Participate In St. Patrick's Day Parade 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:10s - Published LGBTQ Organizations On Staten Island Say They Can't Participate In St. Patrick's Day Parade The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island is full of pride, but people who represent gay pride are being told they can't participate; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.