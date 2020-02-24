Milan supermarket 'almost empty' amid coronavirus scare in Italy

Global  

A supermarket in Milan yesterday (February 23) was nearly empty of stock as Lombardy residents have rushed for supplies amid a coronavirus scare.

The filmer said: "Yesterday at approximately 8.20 pm I entered a supermarket in Milan and it was almost empty!

"I’ve never seen anything like that."
