Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Xi Jinping > Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China has got investors worried over the impact on crude.

Oil prices slumped by over 4% on Monday (February 24), while global equities also extended losses.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the world's largest energy consumer will adjust policy to help cushion the economic impact from the outbreak.

Oil prices received some support after local health officials in China said that four provinces had lowered their virus emergency response measures.

But over the weekend the number of coronavirus cases jumped significantly in Iran, Italy and South Korea.

One oil analyst said the "coronavirus is currently an unstoppable force".

And some fear commodity prices could fall sharply before any rebound on the back of Chinese stimulus efforts.



Recent related news from verified sources

Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 5% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China...
Reuters - Published

Oil rises on supply woes; demand concerns from coronavirus ease

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains from its previous session, as the market shifted focus...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/WcWf6HXIwE 19 minutes ago

rgv_com

RGV.com™ Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/hlvw1mi8DO 19 minutes ago

SAlakija

SALIM ALAKIJA Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/3101lP6HOJ https://t.co/39PdbrYFlJ 1 hour ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/j634N3D1MK https://t.co/My3FrUGCDN 1 hour ago

muralikumarje

Markets Today RT @YahooFinance: Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0aJI0r1qmj https://t.co/2K8MQYxZ4r 2 hours ago

Abhi003Abhi

Abhi RT @livemint: Oil prices received some support after local health officials in China said on Monday that four provinces had lowered their v… 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/uB5ZDtz6iq 2 hours ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0aJI0r1qmj https://t.co/2K8MQYxZ4r 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.