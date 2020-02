Milwaukee Bucks hammer Oklahoma City Thunder, 133-86 to snap OKC's 5-game winning streak

WELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODY..

SINCETHANKSGIVING DAY..

THEOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER HASBEEN THE N-B-A'S MOSTPLEASANT SURPRISE..

OVER THEPAST THREE MONTHS..

31WINS..

ONLY 11 LOSSES..

THEONLY TEAM WITH A BETTERRECORD..

THE MILWAUKEEBUCKS..

AND TONIGHT..

O-K-CFOUND OUT, FIRST-HAND..EXACTLY WHY..THE THUNDER..

RIDING A5-GAME WINNING STREAKOVERALL..

9 IN A ROW, ONTHE ROAD..

NO DANILOGALLINARI FOR THE GOODGUYS..

--SORE ANKLE--..

--OPENING MINUTES..

CHRISPAUL..

IN THE LANE..

COUNTIT..

AND ONE..

TEAM-HIGH 18POINTS FOR PAUL..

O-K-CLEADS BY 6..

-- BUT THETHUNDER JUST HAS NOBODY TOMATCH UP WITH GIANNISANTEOKOUNMPO..

INTRANSITION..

--THAT'S A7-FOOTER RUNNING THE FLOORLIKE THAT--..

BUCKS LEAD BYSIX, AFTER ONE..

32 POINTSIN 27 MINUTES FOR GIANNIS..-- 2ND QUARTER..

THETHUNDER..

TRYING TO KEEP ITCLOSE..

SHAIGILGEOUS-ALEXANDER..

--'WEHAVE A FLOATER!!'-- TWO OFHIS 11 POINTS..

O-K-C..WITHIN THREE - 46-43..

--BUT MILWAUKEE IMMEDIATELYRESPONDS..

WESLEYMATTHEWS..

BACK-TO-BACKTHREE'S..

THE BUCKS FINISHTHE HALF ON A 24-4 RUN!!..-- THE THUNDER HAVE BEEN THEN-B-A'S COMEBACK KIDS THISYEAR..

BUT NOT TONIGHT..MILWAUKEE DOMINATES..

--31MORE REBOUNDS AND 20 MOREASSISTS THAN O-K-C--..ALSO..

47 MORE POINTS!!!..133-86, THE FINAL..

THETHUNDER'S WINNING STREAK..VERY MUCH OVER, AT 5..HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS..

THEPOSTSEASON, GETTING UNDERWAY