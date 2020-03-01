Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president.

Biden took 48.4% of the vote.

Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%.

Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from black and older voters over 45.

South Carolina is considered the first test for candidates as to how they will perform with black voters, who make up 50 percent of the vote.

54 delegates were at stake in the South Carolina primary.

Early predictions showed Biden with a double digit lead over current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Biden has had a longtime affection for South Carolina.

The former vice president promised a victory during the Thursday debate.

He recently received the endorsement of Rep.

James Clyburn, considered the "godfather" of South Carolina politics.

2020 marks Biden's third attempt for the presidency.