Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary
Joe Biden Wins
South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks
the first primary win for
the former vice president.
Biden took 48.4% of the vote.
Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and
Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%.
Based on Edison Media Research
exit polling, Biden received the most
support from black and older voters over 45.
South Carolina is considered
the first test for candidates as to
how they will perform with black voters, who make up
50 percent of the vote.
54 delegates were at stake
in the South Carolina primary.
Early predictions showed Biden
with a double digit lead over current
Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
Biden has had a longtime
affection for South Carolina.
The former vice president promised
a victory during the Thursday debate.
He recently received the endorsement
of Rep.
James Clyburn, considered the
"godfather" of South Carolina politics.
2020 marks Biden's third
attempt for the presidency.