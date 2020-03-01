Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president.

Biden took 48.4% of the vote.

Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%.

Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from black and older voters over 45.

South Carolina is considered the first test for candidates as to how they will perform with black voters, who make up 50 percent of the vote.

54 delegates were at stake in the South Carolina primary.

Early predictions showed Biden with a double digit lead over current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Biden has had a longtime affection for South Carolina.

The former vice president promised a victory during the Thursday debate.

He recently received the endorsement of Rep.

James Clyburn, considered the "godfather" of South Carolina politics.

2020 marks Biden's third attempt for the presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Photos: Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Joe Biden celebrates with supporters in Columbia after securing the win in the South Carolina...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •MediaiteIndependentUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesDenver PostNew Zealand Herald


Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'

Joe Biden scored a thundering victory Saturday in South Carolina's Democratic primary on the strength...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicolaTenerelli

Nicola Tenerelli RT @AJEnglish: Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum https://t.co/WhhrvGR75E 2 seconds ago

russellglass

Russell Glass RT @schwartzbCNBC: NEW: Joe Biden bundlers are seeing surge of pledges from new big money donors after his win in South Carolina. Many of… 10 seconds ago

StillServingDSS

DSS Still Serving RT @intelligencer: South Carolina 2020 Results: Joe Biden Wins https://t.co/L4orNcRTIk https://t.co/Sz9TOTSBw0 27 seconds ago

RedLobsterBoss

Middle Management Lobster RT @pixelatedboat: Biden wins South Carolina after voters respond strongly to his campaign slogan, “If suspenders cost a silver nickel then… 56 seconds ago

SevenStAndre1

Seven St Andre ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @M2Madness: Hopefully he will spend his time focusing on his promising dancing career... https://t.co/c4YTkPWe7o 57 seconds ago

rainbowzionist

🇮🇱🌈🔯 RT @TimesofIsrael: Biden wins South Carolina, aims for Super Tuesday momentum https://t.co/2alFTMpaNh 1 minute ago

annette24761198

annette RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden’s day so far: - Wins South Carolina in massive blowout - Takes popular vote lead in overall primary race - Tom… 1 minute ago

Bowiegrrl1

Bowiegrrl RT @chrislongview: "'I have heard from many friends who have been supporting other candidates and now want to do everything they can to nom… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory [Video]South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden steps off the stage with his wife, Jill Biden, following his South Carolina primary victory speech at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.