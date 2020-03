Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA.

AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY.

LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM AFTER AN OBITUARY REFERENCE TO BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO, JD(U) MP FROM VALMIKI NAGAR, BIHAR WHO PASSED AWAY ON 28TH FEBRUARY.

THE SUPREME COURT SAYS NO NEED TO REFER THE PETITIONS CHALLENGING THE ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 OF THE CONSTITUTION TO A LARGER BENCH.

AFTER PANIC GRIPPED CERTAIN LOCALITIES IN DELHI ON SUNDAY EVENING OVER REPORTS OF FRESH CLASHES FOLLOWING LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE OVER THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT, DELHI POLICE AND INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES ARE ANALYSING CALLS MADE TO ITS CONTROL ROOM IN THE LAST 24 HOURS TO ZERO IN ON MISCHIEF-MAKERS.

AFTER MAHARASHTRA CM UDDHAV THACKERAY, NOW MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER AND SENIOR NCP LEADER AJIT PAWAR SAID ON SUNDAY THAT THE NEW CITIZENSHIP LAW, THE PROPOSED NRC AND THE NPR WILL NOT TAKE AWAY ANYBODY'S CITIZENSHIP AND FLAGGED "MISINFORMATION" ON THE ISSUE.

And other news