Dow Movers: UNH, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 6.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.1%.

UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 14.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 3.0% on the day.