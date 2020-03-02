Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov.

Ron DeSantis addressed the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.llll
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ritamary6

ritamary RT @ryanstruyk: Coronavirus count in the United States reaches 100 cases via @CNN: California: 18 Washington: 18 (6 dead) Illinois: 4 Oreg… 6 seconds ago

Worried_gma4

Linda Campbell RT @FlaDems: BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis is not releasing the number of people tested for Coronavirus in Florida and what areas may be… 27 seconds ago

PBffffff

PB RT @DrEricDing: Update: 6 Deaths Now Reported In U.S.- “Three of the new deaths occurred at the EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland, Wash.… 28 seconds ago

alaskarebel

Pink Freud RT @CNNnewsroom: "Ten states have confirmed cases of coronavirus right now," @KateBolduan reports. Over the weekend, new cases emerged in… 30 seconds ago

donnadiane1970

Donna Boyd RT @DeanObeidallah: Florida has now declared a health emergency over Coronavirus and the number of cases in US tripled since Wednesday with… 49 seconds ago

WMSDetroit

William Santiago Florida Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus, New York Is Facing THOUSANDS Of Cases By Next Week https://t.co/vzMMJBKyd4 #BitChute 51 seconds ago

LMJalet

LaLaJa RT @WarsontheBrink: 🚨Americans Alert!🚨 #coronavirus in #US in the last 24 hours: 23 New confirmed cases -4 cases in Illinois -11 cases… 1 minute ago

MsLMata_

Lisette Mata RT @HealthyFla: .@CDCgov confirms Florida’s two cases of #COVID19. Visit @HealthyFla's dedicated information page for the latest updates an… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in FL [Video]Two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in FL

Gov. Desantis declared a public health emergency following two people testing positive for Coronavirus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:00Published

Quarantine Releases Underway at UNMC/NE Medicine [Video]Quarantine Releases Underway at UNMC/NE Medicine

Officials and two people who were quarantined due to coronavirus concerns provided an update at Nebraska Medicine/UNMC today.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 49:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.