Florida Gas Prices Drop Below $2 Per Gallon

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
For the first time in four years, gas prices in Florida are now averaging less than two dollars per gallon.

Demand for gasoline and other oil-based products has plummeted in recent weeks, as the coronavirus keeps people at home.

Katie Johnston reports.

FloridaDaily.com @AAAnews Expects Gas Prices in #Florida to Drop Below $2 a Gallon for Much of the State: https://t.co/ggwwzgt2i1… https://t.co/xBsv939O1S 1 week ago

