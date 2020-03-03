Global  

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people.

Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.
