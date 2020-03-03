Should Elizabeth Warren Drop Out?

Global  

Elizabeth Warren may not even win her own state on Super Tuesday.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average Bernie Sanders has a five-point lead over Warren.

Warren’s lack of an obvious lead does not portend great things for her candidacy.

Second place would be a humiliating result for Warren.

In the history of electoral politics no candidate has gotten the nomination without winning their own home state.

Massachusetts is the only Super Tuesday state that Warren had any chance of winning.

After losing in South Carolina, Warren said she was in the race to collect delegates for the convention.

However, political analysts say that strategy hurst Bernie Sanders.

Many Warren backers now want her to drop out and support Sanders before it's too late.

"The best thing Warren could do for the progressive cause she espouses is to drop out, and endorse Sanders." Sarah Jones, NY Magazine.
Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie Sanders

Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie SandersPresident Donald Trump continued his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday morning, carrying it...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday Showing

Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday ShowingDonald Trump took great joy in reveling in the disappointing Super Tuesday performances of two his...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Independenteuronews



wendy_the_weeb

Wendy RT @dannythesalami: Bernie supporters: Elizabeth Warren should drop out and endorse Bernie, this election is too important. Liberals: OH s… 12 seconds ago

MuseumsAskew

Katie Bowell RT @Zac_Petkanas: Maybe Bernie Sanders should drop out and endorse Elizabeth Warren. 2 minutes ago

TheChosenShun

Diana of the Original Diana of Poughkeepsie. Hi, everyone who's being petulant at the mere suggestion that Elizabeth Warren should drop out.… https://t.co/QvTtNse1Il 19 minutes ago

Teddah3

Teddy Hawkins Why Elizabeth Warren Should Drop Out & Endorse Sanders https://t.co/qsyb7ejkMv 21 minutes ago

alo_berra

Adam RT @progressvoice: Like this tweet if you think Elizabeth Warren should drop out! #DropOutWarren 29 minutes ago


