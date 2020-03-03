Should Elizabeth Warren Drop Out?

Elizabeth Warren may not even win her own state on Super Tuesday.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average Bernie Sanders has a five-point lead over Warren.

Warren’s lack of an obvious lead does not portend great things for her candidacy.

Second place would be a humiliating result for Warren.

In the history of electoral politics no candidate has gotten the nomination without winning their own home state.

Massachusetts is the only Super Tuesday state that Warren had any chance of winning.

After losing in South Carolina, Warren said she was in the race to collect delegates for the convention.

However, political analysts say that strategy hurst Bernie Sanders.

Many Warren backers now want her to drop out and support Sanders before it's too late.

"The best thing Warren could do for the progressive cause she espouses is to drop out, and endorse Sanders." Sarah Jones, NY Magazine.