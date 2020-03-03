Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?

TMJ4's Charles Benson breaks down Super Tuesday's results with TMJ4's Political Panel, Waukesha County GOP grassroots activist Robin Moore and Democratic Strategist and founder of Zepecki Communications - Joe Zepecki.



Tweets about this Ani RT @KMGGaryde: What smart business man spends all that money, loses big on Super Tuesday after dropping Millions & Loses Virginia too! Mike… 10 seconds ago Berryz Qorner ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @nisegrimm93: I’m over Super Tuesday..Bernie got Berned tonight. This is what I’m looking for. How states turned out 4 President Trump.… 15 minutes ago PupsNPol 🌎♻️🌊 RT @DecisionDeskHQ: We have now allocated 907 out of the 1,357 Super Tuesday delegates. A majority of the remaining delegates is in CA, whe… 33 minutes ago KansasNancyR RT @JamilSmith: "And so, after all the tumult, the Democratic race has come down to this: two straight white septuagenarian men fighting ov… 35 minutes ago Ronnate Asirwatham RT @ForeignPolicy: As with past elections, foreign policy wasn’t the top issue on voters’ minds on Super Tuesday, but Biden’s rise signals… 38 minutes ago Channel 3 News Cat Viglienzoni spoke with University of Vermont political science professor Lisa Holmes about the change in the po… https://t.co/sEqa9OR4xq 41 minutes ago Ashley Mariah RT @scalzi: Over on Whatever, I offer up my thoughts on Super Tuesday and what it means for Biden, Sanders, Warren, Bloomberg, and you know… 52 minutes ago Louise 🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Gingrich_of_PA: He ain’t wrong, though. @BernieSanders and his #BernieOrBust2020 movement never saw this coming. What are the odds of w… 57 minutes ago