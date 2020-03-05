Apple, Netflix Back Out Of South By Southwest Festival

Apple Inc and Netflix Inc said they were pulling out of the South by Southwest music and tech festival.

According to Reuters, the announcement comes amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency amid the nation’s largest outbreak.

The outbreak has disrupted other tech conferences and gatherings, including the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.