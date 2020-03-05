Richard Jewell Movie - The Real Story of Richard Jewell The real story of Richard Jewell as told by the cast, crew and the real life participants.

Plot synopsis: "There is a bomb in Centennial Park.

You have thirty minutes." The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives.

But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart.

Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence.