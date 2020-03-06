Global  

Elizabeth Warren Online Attacks From Bernie Sanders’ Supporters a ‘Real Problem’, Calls on Campaign to Take Responsibility

Senator Elizabeth Warren called on presidential candidates to take responsibility for online attacks, in the wake of some Bernie Sanders supporters going after her during the Democratic primary.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
