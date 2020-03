23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 8

POPPED UP --- PLUS WHATLOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS ARESAYING.GOOD MORNING.THANKS FOR JOINING USI'M TORI COOPERWE'RE GOING TO START THINGS OFFTHIS MORNING WITH 23 ABC'SALEX BELL WITH A LOOK AT YOURSTORM SHIELD FORECAST.YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED MUCH COOLERTEMPERATURESHERE IN KERN COUNTY AND THAT'SBECAUSE A WEAK LOWPRESSURE STORM SYSTEM MOVINGACROSS THE REGION.TODAY, CONDITIONS WILL BEGIN TOCLEAR OUT AND WE'LLRETURN TO SEASONAL TEMPERATURESIN THE 60S.THE SYSTEM WILL BRING HEAVY RAINAND A CHANCE OF SNOW TO THEMOUNTAIN AND DESERT AREAS.PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS OF ONEINCH TO ONE AND A HALF INCHESAREPOSSIBLE IN THE KERN COUNTYMOUNTAINS FROM LEBEC THROUGHTHEGRAPEVINE TUESDAY AFTERNOONTHROUGHWEDNESDAY MORNINGTHE STORM SYSTEM WILL BEGIN TOMOVE SOUTHWARDWEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ANDWEDNESDAYNIGHT.

PRECIPITATION CHANCESWILL DECREASEWEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ANDWEDNESDAY NIGHT AS THIS STORMSYSTEM MOVES FARTHER AWAY FROMTHEFORECAST AREA.NEW THIS MORNING --- B-P-DOFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING AD-U-I CRASH IN CENTRALBAKERSFIELD THAT LEFT TWOPEOPLE WITH MODERATE INJURIES.JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT -- OFFICERSRESPONDED TO THE 23-HUNDREDBLOCK OF MYRTLE STREET FOR ANINJURY COLLISION.ACCORDING TO B-P-D --- OFFICERSFOUND A TRUCK ON FIRE AT THESCENE.THE DRIVER HAD GOTTEN OUT OF THETRUCK --- BUT TWO PASSENGERSWERE STUCK INSIDE.OFFICERS WERE ABLE TO GET THEPASSENGERS OUT.THE TWO PASSENGERS ARE CURRENTLYIN STABLECONDITION.THE DRIVER --- 21-YEAR-OLD KEVINARANDA --- WAS DETERMINEDTO BE INTOXICATED AND ARRESTEDFOR FELONY D-U-ICAUSING INJURY.HE WAS BOOKED INTO KERN COUNTYJAIL.B-P-D OFFICIALS ALSO CONDUCTED AD-U-I AND DRIVER'S LICENSECHECKPOINT LAST NIGHT.A TOTAL OF 688 VEHICLES WERESCREENED IN THE CHECKPOINT ONEAST TRUXTUN AVENUE.TWO DRIVERS WERE ARRESTED FORD-U-I.ONE STOLEN VEHICLE WAS RECOVEREDAND THE DRIVER WASARRESTED.ONE DRIVER WAS ARRESTED FOR APREVIOUS HIT AND RUN.A TOTAL OF 47 DRIVERS WERE CITEDFOR LICENSEVIOLATIONS.39 VEHICLES WERE IMPOUNDEDDURING THE CHECKPOINT.MOVING NOW TO THE CORONAVIRUS--- A CRUISE SHIPCARRYING AT LEAST 21 PASSENGERSWHO TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS IS FINALLY SET TODOCK IN THE PORT OF OAKLAND.THAT'S ACCORDING TO PRINCESSCRUISES -- THE PARENT COMPANY OFTHE GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP.THE COMPANY TWEETED EARLY THISMORNING THAT A TIME ISSTILL TO BE DETERMINED FOR THEDOCKING, BUT THAT IT HASOFFICIALLY BEEN SCHEDULED FORMONDAY.PRINCESS CRUISES WILL BEGINDISEMBARKINGGUESTS WHO ARE IN NEED OFHOSPITALIZATION AND MEDICALTREATMENT.THOSE WHO ARE CALIFORNIARESIDENTS WILL BE SENT TO AFEDERALLY OPERATED FACILITYWITHIN THE STATE FORTESTING AND ISOLATION.NON-CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS WILL BETAKEN TO FEDERALFACILITIES IN OTHER STATES.THE CREW WILL BE QUARANTINED ANDTREATED ABOARD THE SHIP.FRESNO COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALSHAVE ANNOUNCED THEIR FIRSTCONFIRMED CASE OF THECORONAVIRUS.THE FRESNO COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC HEALTHWEBSITE INDICATES THAT THECONFIRMED CASE IS TRAVEL-RELATED AND "NOT COMMUNITYACQUIRED."TWO TRAVELERS RETURNING FROM AGRAND PRINCESS CRUISEON FRIDAY WENT TO HEALTHOFFICIALS FOR TESTING,ACCORDING TO TO THE DEPARTMENT.ONE OF THE TESTS RETURNED APRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASE.THE DEPARTMENT'S WEBSITE SAYSQUOTE "THEFAMILY OF THIS INDIVIDUAL ISSELF-MONITORING WITH OFFICIALOVERSIGHT AT THIS TIME."THE DEPARTMENT NOTED THAT "THEREIS NO IMMEDIATETHREAT TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC."THE DEPARTMENT IS NOTRECOMMENDING ANY CLOSURES OFEVENTS, SCHOOLS OR BUSINESSESFOR NOW.AND MADERA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS ALSO CONFIRMEDSATURDAY THE FIRST KNOWNCORONAVIRUS CASE IN THEIR AREA.ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE BYTHE MADERA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICHEALTH -- THEY BEGAN MONITORINGA COUPLERETURNING FROM A PRINCESSCRUISE.

THE COUPLE REMAINEDISOLATED IN THEIR MADERA COUNTYHOME WHEN ONE OF THEM BEGAN TODEVELOP SYMPTOMS,ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS.THE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO MADERACOMMUNITY HOSPITAL FORMEDICAL CARE AND TESTING.PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS SAID THEPATIENT IS IN STABLECONDITION, AND "THIS IS ANISOLATED CASE WITH A KNOWNSOURCE OF TRANSMISSION."AS THE CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TOSPREAD AROUNDTHE WORLD, EVENTS HAVE BEENCANCELLED OVER SAFETYCONCERNS.WITH CONFIRMED CASES ACROSSCALIFORNIA, AND MULTIPLE PEOPLEBEING TESTED IN KERN COUNTY,MANY PEOPLE ARE ASKING, IS ITSAFETO GO TO PUBLIC EVENTS?23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL SPOKEWITH HEALTH OFFICIALS TO FINDOUT IF PEOPLE SHOULD HESITATE TOBE AT LARGE EVENTS --- ANDTHEY HAD A SIMPLE RESPONSE."NO.

AND WE'RE GETTING A LOT OF QUESTIONS IN OUR CALL CENTER ABOUT GOING OUT AT PUBLIC GATHERINGS.

THAT GUIDANCE COMING FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, REMINDING THE PUBLIC THAT, AT THIS TIME, THE PUBLIC IS STILL AT LOW RISK OF CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS, BECAUSE THERE IS NO KNOWN CIRCULATION OF THE VIRUS IN KERN COUNTY. "SO WE WILL MODIFY OUR RECOMMENDATIONS BASED ON CDC PROTOCOLS IF THAT WERE TO CHANGE, BUT AS OF NOW YOU NEED TO GO ABOUT YOUR LIVES AS YOU NORMALLY WOULD." AND THAT MESSAGE BEING MIRRORED BY SOME OF BAKERSFIELD'S LARGEST EVENT VENUES.

23ABC RECEIVING A STATEMENT FROM ASM GLOBAL -- WHICH MANAGES MECHANICS BANK ARENA, VALLEY CHILDREN'S ICE CENTER, AND SPECTRUM AMPHITHEATER. AT THIS POINT, OFFICIALS SAY THE ONLY THING LOCALS SHOULD AVOID DOING IS TRAVELING TO COUNTRIES WHERE THE VIRUS IS WIDESPREAD.

THIS INCLUDES CHINA, IRAN, SOUTH KOREA AND ITALY. "IF YOU DON'T HAVE TO GO FOR A VERY IMPORTANT REASON TO YOU, WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU IS GOING TO BE INDIVIDUAL, YOU SHOULD NOT GO." AND AS CORONAVIRUS CASES SPREAD ACROSS AMERICA, AN INFORMATION OVERLOAD FOLLOWS... BUT NOT ALL THOSE FACTS ARE CORRECT. THAT'S WHY 23ABC AND THE SCRIPPS NATIONAL TEAM WILL BE AIRING A 30-MINUTE SPECIAL NEXT SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH AT 6 P-M. "CORONAVIRUS: THE FACTS" WILL ADDRESS IMPORTANT CONCERNS LIKE POTENTIAL ECONOMIC IMPACTS AND YOU WILL ALSO SEE WHAT IT'S LIKE TO HAVE THE VIRUS AND BE STUCK IN QUARANTINE. "CORONAVIRUS: THE FACTS" -- AIRS RIGHT HERE ON 23 ABC -- MARCH 15TH AT 6 P.M. IF YOU WANT TO BE MORE INVOLVED IN YOUR COMMUNITY, HERE IS YOUR CHANCE! THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS AS PART OF THE CITIZEN SERIVCE UNIT. THEY ARE A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS THAT WILL HELP WITH THE CRIME PREVENTION PROGRAM, AND HELP WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT. TO BE PART OF THE C-S-U -- INDIVIDUALS MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OLD, NO MISDEMEANOR CONVICTIONS FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS, AND PASS A BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BECOMING PART OF THE PROGRAM -- CALL THE VOLUNTEER SERVICES UNIT AT 391-76-59. THE GOLDEN EMPIRE HISTORICAL AND MODELING SOCIETY IS HOSTING ITS ANNUAL MODEL RAILROAD SHOW THIS WEEKEND AT THE KERN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS.

