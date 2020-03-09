Rare look inside Italian hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit

**PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES WHICH SOME MAY FIND DISTRESSING** PiazzaPulita, the program that aired the material, said in their broadcast that hospital workers were operating around the clock in difficult working conditions.

The hospital has been inundated with patients being treated in specially designed rooms to avoid any contamination.

Some patients who were attached to ventilators, were seen lying face down in order to help their breathing and lung oxygenation.

As of Friday (March 5) Cremona hospital had 148 cases of coronavirus, 11 of which are in intensive care and 24 assisted with mechanical ventilation, the hospital director told the program.

The hospital has doubled up on beds in the infectious diseases department and turned two surgery units into wards for coronavirus cases.

It has also set up a first aid 'pre-hospital' screening tent outside the main building since February 22 to carry on preliminary examinations of patients showing coronavirus symptoms. Cremona is one of the nearest places to the original "red zone" small towns in northern Italy which have been in quarantine since February 21.