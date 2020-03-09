Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > La7 > Rare look inside Italian hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit

Rare look inside Italian hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Rare look inside Italian hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit

Rare look inside Italian hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit

Italian television channel La7 aired on Sunday rare video footage inside Cremona hospital in northern Italy, showing white-suited medical staff treating patients infected with the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rare look inside Italian hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit

**PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES WHICH SOME MAY FIND DISTRESSING** PiazzaPulita, the program that aired the material, said in their broadcast that hospital workers were operating around the clock in difficult working conditions.

The hospital has been inundated with patients being treated in specially designed rooms to avoid any contamination.

Some patients who were attached to ventilators, were seen lying face down in order to help their breathing and lung oxygenation.

As of Friday (March 5) Cremona hospital had 148 cases of coronavirus, 11 of which are in intensive care and 24 assisted with mechanical ventilation, the hospital director told the program.

The hospital has doubled up on beds in the infectious diseases department and turned two surgery units into wards for coronavirus cases.

It has also set up a first aid 'pre-hospital' screening tent outside the main building since February 22 to carry on preliminary examinations of patients showing coronavirus symptoms. Cremona is one of the nearest places to the original "red zone" small towns in northern Italy which have been in quarantine since February 21.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Wythenshawe Hospital staff self-isolate

The intensive care unit temporarily closed to new admissions but is now running as usual.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91 [Video]Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Ousted Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak ruled his country with an iron fist for nearly three decades. Now, CNN reports Mubarak is dead at age 91. During his 29 years in power, Mubarak survived..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

OAP Couples Heartbreaking Farewell In Hospital ICU [Video]OAP Couples Heartbreaking Farewell In Hospital ICU

This heartbreaking footage - now seen 14 million times in less than 24 hours - shows a poorly pensioner’s final farewell to his dying wife inside a hospital’s intensive care unit.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.