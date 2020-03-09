European stocks plunge into bear market territory 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published European stocks plunge into bear market territory European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

