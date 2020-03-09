Global  

European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks.

An oil price war isn&apos;t helping the mood.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
