Mosaic Coronavius Testing (3-10-20)

Announce the hospital is actively testing patients for the covid-19 virus.kq2's kilee thomas spoke with the hospital today about what they've found out.

For administrators at mosaic life care, they've taken the next steps in preparing for the coronavirus.

"in the past 10-12 days, we have screened a number of patients that have either presented to a clinic or to our emergency department with a suspected case."

Over the past two weeks, hospital officials say 12 patients from mosaic life care have been screened for the coronavirus those 12 patients have been approved for state testing.

While mosaic says their medical staff and facilities are prepared to provide supportive care to patients, they don't have the necessary kits to test every patient.

"we do not have the ability to test every suspected patient and it's not even our decision, we have to go through the state health department and the cdc for them to tell us 'yes, we want you to test that patient,' then the county provides the test kit."

Hospital administrators say the limited amount of kits are making it difficult to see how big the virus is in our community.

"it would actually make our job much easier to be able to in a more facilitated process test individuals to determine whether or not they actually have the virus, but that's not the situation that we currently have.

It's kind of a clunky administrative process and we're very limited in what we have to do."

Mosaic isn't the only hospital having issues getting kits missouri has only been allocated 9 overall.

Buchanan county receiving 5, the largest amount.

If the pandemic were to continue to worsen special containment area is ready to go."it's only for the sickest of the sick that we would be placing them in the hospital, those that need supportive care that can only be provided here."

Reporting, kilee thomas, kq2 news.

We understand from the cdc that each testing kit can actually test between 700 and 800 specimans.

Mosaic administrators say they are regularly communicating with health officials to receive the latest updates on the virus.