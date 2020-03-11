Thousands Of St. Paul Students Miss School As Teachers Continue Strike 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Thousands Of St. Paul Students Miss School As Teachers Continue Strike Educators with the St. Paul Federation of Educators started picketing on Tuesday after nine months of negotiations.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources St. Paul teachers continue strike, no classes for a 2nd day ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...

Seattle Times - Published 3 hours ago



St. Paul teachers go on strike Thousands of teachers and school staff in St. Paul launched a strike early Tuesday morning, after...

bizjournals - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this