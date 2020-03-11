|
Thousands Of St. Paul Students Miss School As Teachers Continue Strike
|
Thousands Of St. Paul Students Miss School As Teachers Continue Strike
Educators with the St.
Paul Federation of Educators started picketing on Tuesday after nine months of negotiations.
|
|
|ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...
|Thousands of teachers and school staff in St. Paul launched a strike early Tuesday morning, after...
|
|
St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day During Strike
Thousands of St. Paul parents are preparing for another day without school for their children, reports Jeff Wagner (3:04). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 10, 2020
|