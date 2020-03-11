Global  

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says

St.

Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.
