WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

It's official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic.

According to Business insider, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.

The call was made in response to both the growing number and severity of cases and "alarming levels of inaction" by some countries.

When asked which specific countries needed to do more, WHO Executive Director Dr. Michael J.

Ryan said, "You know who you are.
WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

