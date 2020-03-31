Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Russian doctor Denis Protsenko is the chief of the Kommunarka hospital, and has close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

So close, in fact, that he shook the leader's hand when Putin visited the hospital on March 24th.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Protsenko was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 last week.

Dr. Protsenko reportedly confirmed on his Facebook account that he tested positive and was self-quarantining himself to his office.

Roughly 2,337 cases and 17 deaths have been reported.

Some experts have suggested the country may be underplaying the disease's spread and severity.

The situation is on the whole under control.

Russia looks much better compared with other countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin