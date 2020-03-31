Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Russian doctor Denis Protsenko is the chief of the Kommunarka hospital, and has close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

So close, in fact, that he shook the leader's hand when Putin visited the hospital on March 24th.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Protsenko was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 last week.

Dr. Protsenko reportedly confirmed on his Facebook account that he tested positive and was self-quarantining himself to his office.

Roughly 2,337 cases and 17 deaths have been reported.

Some experts have suggested the country may be underplaying the disease's spread and severity.

The situation is on the whole under control.

Russia looks much better compared with other countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laydeelover

Laydee Lover RT @_hellodee_: Doctor tried to shake my right hand (in the sling). Then shook my left hand. Then remembered the "no handshake" rule and zi… 8 hours ago

caughill

Michael J. Caughill I went for a physical and when my doctor went to shake my hand, I said, "Are we still supposed to be shaking hands?… https://t.co/E0sNbIEhmb 1 day ago

JerryAn38833809

Jerry Anderson @stillnotemily @ImTheDebate I replaced a system last week for a very long term customer who is a doctor. He was tel… https://t.co/m9ueqoOMHL 2 days ago

24th_Doctor

K🍀telyn Wait. These children just shook hands with each other. Did people shake hands with each other in high school? #KillerSaturday #PromNight 3 days ago

_hellodee_

Dee🍉 Los Angeles Doctor tried to shake my right hand (in the sling). Then shook my left hand. Then remembered the "no handshake" rul… https://t.co/6lQ2uwJdND 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.