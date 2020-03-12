Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

As concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St.

Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Coronavirus Update: New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports on how New Yorkers are reacting as the city beings to seriously avoid big...
CBS 2 - Published

Mayor De Blasio Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About St. Patrick’s Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns”...
CBS 2 - Published


