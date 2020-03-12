WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Seattle archdiocese suspends all public Masses amid coronavirus pandemic Seattle, Wash., Mar 11, 2020 / 05:45 pm (CNA).- The Archdiocese of Seattle will indefinitely suspend...

CNA - Published 12 hours ago



WHO declares the outbreak of the new coronavirus is a pandemic Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images The coronavirus sweeping across the world is a...

The Verge - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like