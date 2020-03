Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 02:38s - Published Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned San Diego County officials declared public health emergencies Thursday, banning all mass gatherings of 250 or more people and announcing five new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned CAUSED THEM TO SHIFT TO THESECAUSED THEM TO SHIFT TO THESEMORE DRASTIC STEPS WAS HEARINGMORE DRASTIC STEPS WAS HEARINGMORE DRASTIC STEPS WAS HEARINGTHAT THERE IS NOW EVIDENCE OFTHAT THERE IS NOW EVIDENCE OFTHAT THERE IS NOW EVIDENCE OFCOMMUNITY TRANSMISSION.COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION.





