Why Are We Stockpiling For Coronavirus?

Supermarkets have been hit with empty shelves, as fears growing over coronavirus cause shoppers to panic-buy.

Essentials like toilet roll and hand wash are in short supply, despite the government saying there is no need to stockpile - so why are we all doing it?

We spoke to consumer psychologist Dimitrios Tsivrikos to find out why we’re feeling the urge to stockpile.

