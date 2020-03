Local shops take a hit amidst coronavirus

IS TAKINGPRECAUTIONS TOLIMIT THE SPREAD OFGERMS.IT'S SO THEY CANAVOID TEMPORARILYSHUTTING DOWNAMIDST GROWINGCONCERNS OFCORONAVIRUS IN OURAREA...N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY SPOKE WITHTHE OWNER ABOUTTHEIR EFFORTS.A BUSY WEEK FULL OFCANCELLATIONS ANDCLOSURES..IS LEAVING ONESTORE IN DE PERETAKING SPECIALMEASURES TO FIGHTTHE CORONAVIRUS."We are taking whereeveryone is primarilytouching."AUDRA BALOF HASOWNED THE POPPYAVENUE BOUTIQUEFOR THREE YEARS ..AND SAYS THIS IS THEFIRST TIME THEY HAVEHAD TO SANITIZEALMOST THE ENTIRESTORE."At this time, we havedissinfecting wipes, so weare dissinfectingeverything through everytransaction."EVERY TIME ACUSTOMER BUYSSOMETHING ... ANEMPLOYEE WILL WIPEDOWN THECOUNTER... IPAD ANDSCANNER...AND EVERYTIME ..

ACUSTOMER USES ACHANGING ROOM ...THAT ROOM WILL GETDISINFECTED ..BEFORE ANOTHERCAN USE IT.NEXT DOOR ..

HERDAUGHTER'S CLEANBEAUTY STORE HADITS DISPLAY MOVEDTO LIMIT THE SPREADOF GERMS.THE BOTH HAVEPLANS TO MOVE TOAPPLETON.THEY ORIGINALLYSCHEDULED A BIGSALE AS WELL ASOTHER EVENTSBEFORE THE MOVE ...BUT SAID THECORONAVIRUSCHANGED THEIRPLANS."Obviously our eventshave been cancelled forthe next 30 days.ALL THEY CAN DONOW IS USE THEPREVENTATIVEMEASURES ... UNTILTHE CORONAVIRUSTHREAT HAS PASSED.IN DE PERE ..

N-B-C 26.THE OWNER SAYSHER SALES TOOK AHIT THIS WEEK...SHE NORMALLY SEESABOUT 50- PEOPLE ADAY..BUT HAS ONLYHAD THREECUSTOMERS IN THELAST TWO DAYS.STILL AHEAD ON