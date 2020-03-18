Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pres. Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act

Pres. Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Pres. Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act

Pres. Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act

President Trump says he is signing the Defense Production Act, which authorizes him to ramp up production of critical supplies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he will invoke Defense Production Act to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act for use...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderFOXNews.com


Trump Invokes Wartime Power To Boost Medical Supply Production

Trump Invokes Wartime Power To Boost Medical Supply ProductionWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump said Wednesday he's invoking the Defense Production Act, a wartime...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TracyTlm45

dreamweaver RT @FactsnOpinion1: MAR 18, 2020 12:22 PM Pres. Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act in the US response to the Coronavirus pandemi… 8 minutes ago

FactsnOpinion1

FactsnOpinions MAR 18, 2020 12:22 PM Pres. Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act in the US response to the Coronavirus pan… https://t.co/yl1iNPVK6a 2 hours ago

Herb92I

RPeffers "We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation a… https://t.co/zfWfNwDwxV 3 hours ago

pongyu71

Chung low BREAKING: President Donald Trump Invokes Defense Production Act https://t.co/PX5lPi1QGK via @YouTube our Pres is correctamundo again! 3 hours ago

Wine_Pres

Presley RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Racist lunatic keeps insulting Chinese Americans - Invokes Defense Production Act way too l… 3 hours ago

dixiegal57

txdixiegal57 Pres Trump is SO proactive. If Dems would have been in office our borders would have been open w/no halt to China.… https://t.co/8wV1PFqkEw 3 hours ago

grandpa1939

Charlie Massey Trump calls himself a ‘wartime president’ over coronavirus as he invokes Defense Production Act. Pres. Trump is doi… https://t.co/zpsGm0bi50 3 hours ago

PeterM_HIT

Peter HIT Pres Trump invokes National Defense Act to boost Medical Supplies https://t.co/T1isUEYKr3 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump calls himself 'war-time president' in coronavirus fight [Video]

Trump calls himself 'war-time president' in coronavirus fight

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, invoking the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment, said he saw himself as a &apos;wartime..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published
Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 07:25Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.