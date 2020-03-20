Global  

Weekly Unemployment Claims up to 281,000 Due to Coronavirus Layoffs

Jobless claims have reached their highest total since September 2017, according to the Labor Department.

Fin24.com | WATCH: US layoffs surge amid coronavirus shut down

Weekly unemployment claims surged to a two-and-a-half year high as companies laid off workers because...
News24 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but coronavirus layoffs loom

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as employers...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comChicago S-T



1_KindredSpirit

🦋🌸🌼💖🧚🏾‍♀️Kindred🧚🏾‍♂️💖🌼🌸🦋 RT @newsone: Weekly Unemployment Claims up to 281,000 Due to Coronavirus Layoffs https://t.co/tF6xXWkpXA 38 seconds ago

jritch

Justin Ritchie RT @TheStalwart: Goldman predicts that over 2 million people are going to file for unemployment benefits this week. You can barely see the… 47 seconds ago

yaya17017

Patsy OrozcoGonzales RT @CNN: The Trump admin. is asking state labor officials amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep the exact number of unemployment claims und… 58 seconds ago

vdpierre9

vdp RT @RobertMaguire_: The Trump administration asked states not to release unemployment-claims figures prior to the publication of a national… 2 minutes ago

bballisgr8

Aggies Rock ❌ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ @senatemajldr @SenTedCruz instead of giving everyone $1200 checks, a better idea is to provide that money to States… https://t.co/2hTTDL6jsR 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unemployment claims skyrocket across US due to coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Unemployment claims skyrocket across US due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronvirus fears are hurting businesses across the country.

Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Outbreak [Video]

Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Outbreak

As coronavirus outbreak triggers layoffs, unemployment claims are on the rise.

