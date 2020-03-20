Airport worker marshals aircraft for the last time due to coronavirus job loses

This airport worker marshalled an aircraft for the last time due to job losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Filmed at Brisbane Airport in Australia on March 19, we see the worker direct the aircraft into a parked position while more crew come to attend the aircraft for deboarding.

Filmer Cameron is a second-year aviation student at a local university in New South Wales and has been working for Swissport on a part-time basis for just over a year, while he has been studying.

Cameron told Newsflare: "The announcement given to us is that most of us would be stood down for a period of time - at least two to three months with current information from the airline - until the aviation industry bounces back from this massive downturn.

"This means that we are still employed by the company and they can give us our jobs back but the uncertainty surrounding that - timeframe and frequency of flights - is unknown to everybody.

"Our company - similar to QANTAS - is forming an arrangement with an outsourced job provider to supermarkets because of the increased work in that industry to work in distribution centres and supermarkets across the country as temporary employment.

"We’re waiting for more information with this situation as well.

"The reason for the job loss is COVID-19 but more importantly in Australia is the new regulations in terms of isolation periods and non-citizens and non-residents ban being activated tonight.

This has hugely impacted international travelling, most out our business is trans-Tasman which now has two-week isolation each way and has nearly brought everything to a standstill." Cameron later explained: "It’s about 120 people on-ramp (plane storage) for our company alone.

"At the airport total it would be hundreds, maybe even closer to thousands given the other companies, airlines and services including catering, aircraft cleaning and security."