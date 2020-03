23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8AM - Top Stories for March 21

HOW CITY OFFICIALS PLAN TO STOPFURTHER SPREADING OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.REPORTER LIVEGOOD MORNING.THANKS FOR JOINING USI'M TORI COOPERWE'RE GOING TO START THINGS OFFTHIS MORNING WITH 23 ABC'SALEX BELL WITH A LOOK AT YOURSTORM SHIELD FORECAST.A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS MOVINGIN BRINGING ACHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW TO THEREGION TODAY.

TOPPING OUR NEWS THIS MORNING--- CITY OFFICIALSDECLARING A LOCAL EMERGENCY FORTHE CITY OFBAKERSFIELD IN THE WAKE OFGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM'SSTATEWIDE "STAY AT HOME" ORDER.NOW I SPOKE TO THE BAKERSFIELDCITY MANAGER ABOUT WHAT THISMEANS FOR RESIDENTS AND HOW THEYPLAN TO FUTHERREDUCE COMMUNITY SPREAD.OVERNIGHT CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR,GAVIN NEWSOM ISSUINGGOVERNORS OFFICE ABOUT THEEXECUTIVE ORDER AND THE LACK OFENFORCEMENT AND THEY TOLD 23ABCNEWS THAT AS OF NOW THEYARE QUOTE WAITING FOR FURTHERGUIDANCE ON THISORDER FROM THE GOVERNORS OFFICE.THE CITY OF TEHACHAPI HAS ALSODECLARED A LOCALEMERGENCY IN RESPONSE TO THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.MAYOR SUSAN WIGGINS SIGNED THERESOLUTION FRIDAY.THE DECLARATION MUST NOW BERATIFIED BY THE CITY COUNCIL ATASPECIAL MEETING WITHIN THE NEXTSEVEN DAYS.OFFICIALS SAY INFORMATION ON THEDATE AND TIME OF THATMEETING WILL BE SENT AT LEAST 24HOURS IN ADVANCE AND WILLUTILIZE REMOTE ACCESS FORCOUNCILMEMBERSAND THE PUBLIC.CITY MANAGER GREG GARRETTADDRESSED THE ANNOUNCEMENT."JUST A FEW WEEKS AGO, WE WEREFLUSHED WITH ECONOMIC ACTIVITY,BUT NOW WE'RE FACE WITH ANUNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE. BUT ASTEHACHAPI HAS IN ITS LONGHISTORY, WE WILL ENDURE ANDTHRIVE AGAIN."

BUT ASTEHACHAPI HAS IN ITS LONGHISTORY, WE WILL ENDURE ANDTHRIVE AGAIN."AND A REMINDER -- IF YOU HAVEANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNSREGARDING COVID-19 -- YOU CANALWAYS CALL THE KERN COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT'S CALLCENTER.THE CENTER'S CONTACT IS 661-321-3000.

THEY ARE AVAILABLEFROM 8 A-M UNTIL 5 P-M EVERY DAYOF THEWEEK.IN STATE NEWS ---GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM HASANNOUNCED THE DEPLOYMENT OFCALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD TOPROVIDE SHORT-TERMSECURITY FOR LOCAL FOOD BANKS...DUE TO COVID-19, MANY FOOD BANKSHAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY ASIGNIFICANT DECLINE INVOLUNTEERS ---WHICH IMPACTSFOOD COLLECTION ANDDISTRIBUTION.THE CALIFORNIA GUARD HASDEPLOYED PERSONNEL ANDLOGISTICAL EQUIPMENT TO A FOODBANK DISTRIBUTIONWAREHOUSE IN SACRAMENTO COUNTY---- AND WILL CONDUCTIMMEDIATE SITE ASSESSMENTSSTATEWIDE FOR COUNTIES THATHAVE REQUESTED SHORT-TERMSUPPORT AND STABILIZATION.AND COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIPOF KERN FOOD BANKSAYS IT PLANS TO CONTINUE TOSERVE THE COMMUNITY ATTHIS TIME.IN A MESSAGE FROM THE FOOD BANK-- CAP-K SAID THEY ARECONTINUING REGULAR FOODDISTRIBUTION AND WANTS TO REMINDTHE PUBLIC THAT IF THEY COME TOA DISTRIBUTION EVENT TOPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.THEY ALSO THANKED ALL THEIRVOLUNTEERS FORCONTINUING TO SUPPORT CAP-K.TO WATCH THE VIDEO MESSAGE --HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE -- TURNTO 23 DOT COM.THE MISSION AT KERN COUNTYANNOUNCED IT WILL REMAIN OPENAND SERVING AMID GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM'S STAYAT HOME ORDER...THE MISSION'S EXECUTIVE DIRECTORCARLOS BALDOVINOSSAYING QUOTE..."THE PAST FEW WEEKS HAVE BEENUNCERTAIN AND DIFFICULT.OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO ALL THOSEIMPACTED BY COVID-19.

IT ISOUR MISSION TO CONTINUE TOPROVIDE HOPE TO OUR COMMUNITYBY CARING FOR THE MOSTVULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS."IN A RELEASE, THE MISSION SAIDIT WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDEESSENTIAL SERVICES SUCH AS:PROVIDING MEALS, EMERGENCYSHELTERSERVICES, RESIDENTIAL RECOVERYPROGRAMS ANDDONATION CENTER AND PICKUPS.MEANWHILE -- VALLARTASUPERMARKETS ANNOUNCED ONFRIDAY IT WILL DONATE 150-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO ANUMBER OF NON-PROFITORGANIZATIONS SERVICINGSENIORS AND THOSE AT GREATERRISK OF GETTING ILL FROMCORONAVIRUS.VALLARTA IS ONE OF THE LARGESTLATINO-OWNED SUPERMARKETCHAINS IN CALIFORNIA.THE DONATIONS WILL SUPPORT THECOMMUNITIES THAT VALLARTASTORES SERVE.VALLARTA HAS BEEN OPENING ITSDOORS TO SERVE SENIORS ANDPREGNANT WOMEN.ITS BEEN TWO DAYS SINCEGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM ISSUED ASTAY AT HOME ORDER FORCALIFORNIANS, REQUIRING ALLNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES TOCLOSE TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS.

SINCETHE ANNOUNCEMENT,MANY RESTAURANTS HAVE BEENTRYING TO FINDWAYS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE THECOMMUNITY.SOME LOCAL BUSINESSES AREMANAGING DURING THE OUTBREAK.

BUT NOT TODAY...AND THESAME GOES FOR MOSTLY ALLPLACES AROUND DOWNTOWN."WE HAD TO LAY OUT OFF SIX OFOUREMPLOYEES TODAY AND OBVIOUSLYDINING IN IS NOT AVIALBLE TO OURCUSTOMERS AND ITS HARD TO GET TODOWNTOWN IF YOU AREN'T COMINGTHISWAY."CORINA TOPETE IS ONE OF THEOWNERS OF JERRYS PIZZA ANDPUB LOCATED IN THE HEART OFDOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD.

ONFRIDAY NIGHT, THE ONCE LIVELYAREA IS DESERTED DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK -- THISCOMING AMID THE STAY AT HOMEORDER ISSUED BY GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM REQUIRING ALLNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS TO CLOSE-- OTHER THAN GASSTATIONS, PHARMACIES, BANKS,LAUNDROMATSAND FOOD OPERATIONS- SUCH ASDELIVERYSERVICES AND TAKE OUT."THE PLUS SIDE IS THAT OUR UBEREATSGOING OF BUT THAT'S ONLY ACERTAIN RADIUS SO ITS NOT LIKEWE CAN GET ALLOF BAKERSFIELD WITH UBER EATSAND WE HAVE BEEN DOING PIZZAKITS WHEREPEOPLE CAN MAKE THEIR OWN PIZZAAT HOME-WE JUST STARTED THATTODAY."TOPETE IS REMAINING POSITIVEDESPITE LOSING MORETHAN HALF OF HER STAFF -- STILL-- JERRYS PIZZA SAYS THEY'RE NOTSURE WHAT'S IN STORE FOR NEXTWEEK -- THEY ALSO SERVE AS ANENTERTAINMENT VENUE THATREGULARLY HOLDS CONCERTS."ITS AFFECTING EVERYONE ANDWITHIN TWO DAYS WE HAD ALL OFOUR SHOWS CANCELED FOR THE MONTHANDTHAT AFFECTS OUR BOUNCERS,SECUTIRY, GUARDS AND HOSTS..

AND RIGHT BESIDE THEM ISJASMINES THAI RESTAURANT --THEY TOO HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BYCOVID19 -- SHUTTING DOWNTHEIR DINE IN -- LIKE OTHERRESTAURANTS -- NOW ONLY OFFERINGTAKE OUT."ITS LIKE A GHOST TOWN ON AFRIDAYNIGHT THAT'S NOT THE NORM."

BUT YOU'LL JUST HAVE TOGET TAKE OUT.

