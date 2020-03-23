One In Three Americans Are Staying Home, By Law

Global  

Ohio and Louisiana are the latest states to enact broad lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home on Sunday.

The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey, home to 100 million Americans combined.

Cases nationwide top 33,000 with more than 400 dead, according to a Reuters tally.

