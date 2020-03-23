UK primary school students and teachers join in during virtual PE lessons

As most of the country's school student have been sent home due to the coronavirus lockdown students have had to have virtual PE lessons via the TV.

Today (March 23), TV personality Joe Wicks invited youngsters to take part in a virtual PE lesson that was hosted on daytime television.

The young students participated from their own homes and some - who had to attend school - from classrooms. Footage from Stobhillgate First School in Northumberland shows seven students and some teachers joining in with the unusual PE lesson.

The teacher who filmed the workout said: "The staff at Stobhillgate First School, along with seven very excitable children enjoyed their first virtual PE lesson with Joe Wicks this morning.

"Teachers, Miss Reeves, Mr Innes, Mrs Binns and Mrs Turnbull all joined in with the activity and had such a great time laughing and having fun with the children.

"We shared our video on Twitter for all our children and parents at home to see.

"We can’t wait for our second workout tomorrow morning!

In times like these, we continue to keep fit, keep active, keep happy and keep safe!"