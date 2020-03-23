Three More COVID-19 Deaths, 236 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Illinois now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 45:53s - Published Three More COVID-19 Deaths, 236 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announces the state's efforts to ramp up production of personal protective equipment, as the state's total number of coronavirus cases rises to 1,285 and the number of deaths rises to 12. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this