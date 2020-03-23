Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders

Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders

Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders

That's the message Gov.

Ron DeSantis is sending people who aren't following beach closure orders throughout the state of Florida.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX29WFLX

FOX29WFLX Cool it. That's the message Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending people who aren't following beach closure orders throughou… https://t.co/iIFDc74iyW 4 hours ago

Buglettesmom

Deanna Jacobson RT @WPTV: Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders https://t.co/XsejdHnpJ5 https://t.co/Hl95IxxlZL 4 hours ago

bryanmepstein

Bryan Epstein Gov. urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders - https://t.co/t5NzPpfxAV 5 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to abide by beach closure orders https://t.co/XsejdHnpJ5 https://t.co/Hl95IxxlZL 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.