Juvenile Services teachers concerned about safety amid coronavirus outbreak

PRINCIPALS AND STAFFWHO WORK FOR THE JUVENILEJUSTICE SYSTEM ARE STILLCOMING TO WORK AS ESSENTIALEMPLOYEES.

WMAR2 NEWS' EDDIEKADHIM IS AT THE BALTIMORECITY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTERIN DOWNTOWN TONIGHT.

EDDIE YOUTALKED TO SOME CONCERNEDEMPLOYEES?JAMIE AN EMPLOYEE I TALKED TOSAYS THEY ARE BEING OVERLOOKEDAND NO ONE IS LISTENING TOTHEIR CONCERNS.

I JUST TALKEDTO A SPOKESPERSON FOR THEDEPARTMENT OF JUVENILESERVICES.

THEY SAY THEY ARETAKING ALL PREVENTIVE MEASURESTO PROTECT THE YOUTH AND STAFFFROM THE COVID19 VIRUS.

THEYAGREED TO KEEP THENORMALSCHOOL SCHEDULE BECAUSEIT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO THEDAY TO DAY SUCCESS OF THEYOUTH AND WHEN PROGRAMMING ISSTOPPED LEAD TO BEHAVIOR ANDSECURITY ISSUES.JUVENILE SERVICES TEACHERS ANDPRINCIPALS ARE STILL COMINGWORK.

I TALKED TO TWOEMPLOYEES WHO DIDN'T WANT TOBE IDENTIFIED.

THEY ARE NOWCLASSIFIED AS ESSENTIAL ANDTHEY DON'T FEEL LIKEPRECAUTIONS ARE IN PLACE TOKEEP THEM SAFE.17:16:4━17:16:54“We cannnotstay 6 feet away from people.There are more than 10 peopleinside a classroom at a time.In the halls we have RAteachers counselors.“16:44:5━16:45:0“ They put ahand sanitizer pump out bywhere we have to sign and getsearched but as of right nowthatthere is no cleaning staffthat are allowed in anymore.Teachers have to empty theirown trash, which the kids spitin the trash cans a lot” BOTHEMPLOYEES SAY THEY'VE HADMEETINGS WITH OTHER STAFF ONHOW TO CONTINUE EDUCATIONREMOTELY.

THEY FEEL LIKE THEIRCONCERNS AREN'T BEING HEARD.17:20:4━17:21:02“We could dopackets we can do other thingsto make sure the students arereceiving some form ofeducation.

Wescanning them bringing themhome, going and picking uppackets and bringing them backor grading them that way” THEEMPLOYEES SAY THEY HAVEN'TBEEN GIVEN GLOVES, HANDSANITIZER, OR WIPES.

I EMAILEDSTATE SUPERINTENDENT DR. KARENSALMON ABOUT THE CONCERNSEARLIER TODA━ BUT HAVEN'THEARD BACK.

17:17:2━17:17:36“We shouldnnot essential, but they madeus essential under Dr. Salmonsorder that for some reasonteachers are now essential inthese state schools when allother schools have been shutdown”THE DEPARTMENT ALSO SAYS ARSCREENING PEOPLE WHO ENTERFACILITIES AND SEPARATINGYOUTH INTO REGULAR INTAKE,HEALTHY YOUTH, AND SICK YOUTH.THEY ALSO ARENIN PERSON VISITS AND CASEMANAGERS ARE ORGANIZING VIDEOCONFERENCING BETWEEN ATTORNEYSAND PARENTS.

