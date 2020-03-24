Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Berke closings

Mayor Berke closings

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Mayor Berke closings
New declarations in Chattanooga and Hamilton County on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mayor Berke closings

Chattanooga mayor andy berke says you will be safer if you stay at home.

And to help with that, he's asking a number of businesses to close down on wednesday.

That includes indoor areas of shopping malls and all retail stores.

Hair and nail salons, beauty shops, and barbershops are also being closed down in chattanooga.

Plus, massage parlors, spas, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors.

This does not include grocery stores.

They will remain open.

There are 23 coronavirus cases in our coverage area, and 12 more in neighboring counties.

That count includes 8 cases here in hamilton county.

At the same time, the hamilton county mayor issued a state of emergency.

Mayor jim coppinger held a media briefing this afternoon to make the announcement.

He says it became apparent this morning that the county needed to declare an emergency in order to help small businesses file disaster relief insurance.

So far in hamilton county, there have been 8 confirmed so far in hamilton county, there have been 8 confirmed positive cases, at least 168 negative cases.

Currently, there are 77 people being monitored.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.