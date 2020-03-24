Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Crazy Bernie @thehill Moron dies after taking fish tank medication because literally no one told him it was a possible cure for… https://t.co/Y2j0syugm2 45 seconds ago Rick Raka RT @KTSMtv: The couple in their 60s took chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks, after President Trump touted using ch… 1 minute ago temporarily embarrassed millionaire RT @spectatorindex: UNITED STATES: Man in his sixties dies after trying to self-medicate against coronavirus by taking chloroquine phosphat… 1 minute ago Brandt Ackley RT @MartinDaubney: The politicisation of #corona hits new highs as US man dies after taking fish tank cleaner that contains chloroquine - a… 2 minutes ago GL @FxLowe By the way when did Trump tout fish tank cleaner https://t.co/3gCbmPRKE0 8 minutes ago