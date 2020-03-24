Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus

Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus

Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus

Man dies after taking fish tank cleaner, thinking it was malaria drug that cured coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BattleHamster1

Crazy Bernie @thehill Moron dies after taking fish tank medication because literally no one told him it was a possible cure for… https://t.co/Y2j0syugm2 45 seconds ago

RickyRaka9

Rick Raka RT @KTSMtv: The couple in their 60s took chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks, after President Trump touted using ch… 1 minute ago

Nicanor254

temporarily embarrassed millionaire RT @spectatorindex: UNITED STATES: Man in his sixties dies after trying to self-medicate against coronavirus by taking chloroquine phosphat… 1 minute ago

MGators58

Brandt Ackley RT @MartinDaubney: The politicisation of #corona hits new highs as US man dies after taking fish tank cleaner that contains chloroquine - a… 2 minutes ago

Brenray1929

GL @FxLowe By the way when did Trump tout fish tank cleaner https://t.co/3gCbmPRKE0 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.