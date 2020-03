Local gym adjusts to stay-at-home order

THIS ORDER WILL REMAININ EFFECT UNTIL 11-59 P-MON THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD.ALL NEW THIS MORNINGWE"RE HEARING HOWSOME BUSINESSES AREGETTING CREATIVEDURING THE STAY AT HOMEORDER.THE NEW RULES SAYGYMS AND FITNESSCENTERS HAVE TO CLOSE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER REPORTERCHARLIE KEEGAN FOUNDOUT HOW SOME OF THOSEGYMS ARE TURNING TOTHE INTERNET TO KEEPMEMBERS ON TRACK.FOR FIRST TIME IN 11YEARS HITCH FIT ISCLOSING DOORS.THE CO-OWNER CALLED ITSAD BUT UNDERSTANDSIT"S NECESSARY.MOVING FORWARD PEOPLEWON"T BE ABLE TOWORKOUT INSIDE THE GYMLIKE THEY WERE JUSTYESTERDAY.SO THE OWNERS OF HITCHFIT WILL TURN TO SOCIALMEDIA AND THEIR WEBSITETHEY"LL POST VIDEOGUIDES TO GET WORKOUTFROM HOME.AND LOOK FOR LIVEVIDEOS WHERE TRAINERSCAN TALK BACK ANDFORTH WITH CLIENTS."Micah LaCerte // Hitch Fitco-owner12:10:50-12:11:04"We're still human beings, weneedinteraction.

We need somebody tostill kick our butts, we needthatpositive support and motivationandthat's what we're going to tryto allowand create to help motivatethesepeople."GOING ONLINE ISSOMETHING LACERTE ISFAMILIAR WITH - WAY BACKIN 06 - HE WAS ONE OF THEFIRST PERSONALTRAINERS IN THE WORLDTO OFFER ONLINECLASSES LIKE THIS.REPORTING LIVE IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION NEWS TODA