New Government Covid-19 TV advert campaign launches

New Government Covid-19 TV advert campaign launches

New Government Covid-19 TV advert campaign launches

The Government launch a TV advert for the next stage of the Covid-19 information campaign which features UK’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty who advises people to stay at home unless absolutely essential.

The only time people should leave the house is for food shopping, exercise, medical reasons or essential work.

