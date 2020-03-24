Global  

Boris Johnson Issues Stay-At-Home Order for UK The Prime Minister made the announcement on Monday, banning citizens from leaving their homes aside for “very limited” reasons.

People will be allowed to leave for four reasons: shopping for necessities, one form of exercise, medical services or going to work if absolutely necessary.

Under the order, police will have the power to break up gatherings and issue fines to people who do not comply.

Johnson added that the measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

The decision follows a spike in the country’s death toll, with 54 deaths reported in a 24 hour period.

