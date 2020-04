Doctors weigh in on people cleaning groceries

THE THREAT OFCORONAVIRUS HASPEOPLE TAKINGPRECAUTIONS - CHANGINGTHE WAY WE DO NORMALACTIVITIES - LIKEGROCERY SHOPPING.41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER FINDS OUTWHETHER EXTRASANITIZING EFFORTS CANACTUALLY BE WORTHYOUR WHILE.Jessica McMaster/InvestigativeReporterPEOPLE ACROSS SOCIALMEDIA ARE POSTINGPICTURES OF THEMSELVESSANITIZING THEIRGROCERIES..

SOME AREEVEN DOING IT BEFORETHEY EVEN ENTER THEHOUSE.Todd Taylor-shopperits a tricky time because werefighting this invisible virusWITH CASES OF COVID-19INCREASING ACROSS THEKC METRO, SHOPPERSAND EMPLOYEES ARETAKING EXTRA MEASURESWHEN IT COMES TOBUYINGGROCERIES....SOME EVENGOING AS FAR AS WIPINGOFF THEIR GROCERIESBEFORE THEY PUT THEMAWAY.Todd Taylor-shopperwith the reports of where itcan live and how long it canlive on surfaces no one knowswhat to trust.BUT, IS THE EXTRA STEPOF CLEANING YOURGROCERIES, NECESSARY?WE ASKED A DOCTOR WITHTHE UNIVERSITY OFKANSAS HEALTH SYSTEM.Dr. Dana Hawkinson / TheUniversityof Kansas Health Systemthink it's not a bad idea foryou to be washing your fruitsand vegetables.

Certainlywiping down those surfaces orthose cans of things is not abad idea.ON TUESDAY, THE CDCREPORTED THE VIRUSSTAYED ON SURFACESINSIDE A CRUISE SHIP FORUP TO 17 DAYS... IT'S NOTBEEN DETERMINED,HOWEVER, IF COVID-19CAN BE TRANSMITTED TO APERSON FROM A SURFACE.Dr. Dana Hawkinson / TheUniversityof Kansas Health Systemwe haven't shown any proventransmission of those."AS WITH PREVENTING THETRANSMISSION OFANYVIRUS-THERE'S ONESTEP-YOU CERTAINLYDON'T WANT TO SKIP.Dr. Dana Hawkinson / TheUniversityof Kansas Health Systemafter you get out of the store,wipe your hands down, orwhen you get home as soonas you're doing everything,wash your hands.I'M INVESTIGATOR J