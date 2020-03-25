Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

President Donald Trump wants to reopen the U.S. economy by mid-April.

According to Reuters, despite a surge in cases, the president downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he wants businesses to open their doors again by Easter, which would be April 12.

Trump said: “We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu.

We don’t turn the country off.” He said shutting down the country like they have for the coronavirus can “destroy” it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thepeacemaker67

John Goodman RT @Reuters: As President Trump pressed his case for a reopening of the U.S. economy within a few weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sai… 27 minutes ago

OttawaNewsToday

🌷Ottawa News Today RT @OttawaCitizen: New York's virus outlook darkens, even as Trump pushes to reopen economy https://t.co/DHLW0Hg6Vw https://t.co/7vHwNPTSF3 34 minutes ago

7711irwin

T.Manvi RT @yeahunoeme: Trump calls himself a “wartime president” waging a war against “the invisible enemy”. COVID-19. Well it seems General Bone… 38 minutes ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen New York's virus outlook darkens, even as Trump pushes to reopen economy https://t.co/DHLW0Hg6Vw https://t.co/7vHwNPTSF3 39 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @haaretzcom: White House official tells anyone leaving New York City they should self-quarantine for 14 days https://t.co/GCmmloLBZ9 59 minutes ago

wilfidde

wilfidde New York's coronavirus outlook darkens, even as Trump pushes to reopen economy - U.S. News - https://t.co/IrMd7j3O4D https://t.co/DMIqsjUPgJ 1 hour ago

SernurY

Sernur RT @haaretzcom: New York's coronavirus outlook darkens, even as Trump pushes to reopen economy https://t.co/VDWnq9AkUX 1 hour ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com White House official tells anyone leaving New York City they should self-quarantine for 14 days https://t.co/GCmmloLBZ9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.