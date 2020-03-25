Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

President Donald Trump wants to reopen the U.S. economy by mid-April.

According to Reuters, despite a surge in cases, the president downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he wants businesses to open their doors again by Easter, which would be April 12.

Trump said: “We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu.

We don’t turn the country off.” He said shutting down the country like they have for the coronavirus can “destroy” it.