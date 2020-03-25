Duke and Duchess of Sussex planning to build a £3 million house in England now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published Duke and Duchess of Sussex planning to build a £3 million house in England The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to build a £3 million house in South East England close to Soho Farmhouse. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Duke and Duchess of Sussex planning to build a £3 million house in England #DuchessMeghan #MeghanMarkle… https://t.co/MGZhVvey4c 17 minutes ago Maria RT @SocialistVoice: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'planning £3million home next to Beckhams' mansion The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are… 2 hours ago Socialist Voice 🌐 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'planning £3million home next to Beckhams' mansion The Duke and Duchess of Sussex… https://t.co/aiLf5kTD4T 7 hours ago